Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 20, 2022

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A landslide as seen from the air
The Lowell Point Landslide (Photo courtesy of James Unrein)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state’s Office of Children’s Services has been sued over its handling of foster care. Also, Alaskans welcome Ukrainian refugees to the United States. And weeks after a landslide, the road to Lowell Point may soon be cleared.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
Emily Schwing in Bethel
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

