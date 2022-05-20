Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 20, 2022

The Lowell Point Landslide (Photo courtesy of James Unrein)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state’s Office of Children’s Services has been sued over its handling of foster care. Also, Alaskans welcome Ukrainian refugees to the United States. And weeks after a landslide, the road to Lowell Point may soon be cleared.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Emily Schwing in Bethel

and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.