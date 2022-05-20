Walter Harper, photo courtesy NPS
Denali National Park and Preserve, established in 1917, is Alaska’s most iconic park. Our guests in this show are Sharon Stiteler, the park’s Public Affairs Officer, and Tucker Chenowith, the park’s South District Ranger. As the park is opening for summer tourism and the mountain is hosting its first climbers of the season, Sharon and Tucker will cover ground from the first successful summit of Denali in 1913 to the impact of the Pretty Rocks landslide on travel in the park this summer.
Sharon Stiteler, Public Affairs Officer for Denali National Park and Preserve
Tucker Chenowith, South District Ranger for Denali National Park and Preserve
