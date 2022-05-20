Line One: Aging in place and caregiver support

Alaska has the fastest growing senior population per capita, with those aged 60 and older making up 19.5% of the state. It is estimated that there are nearly 8,500 elderly with Alzheimer’s and related dementia. Our fortunate elders are supported by caregivers who often suffer from a lack of resources and support. Occupational therapists can provide much needed services to allow our elders to age with dignity in their homes and provide caregiver support.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

Breanna James, Occupational Therapist, Authentic Living, LLC

Emily Byl, Occupational Therapist and Owner, Well Haven Occupational Therapy

LINKS/RESOURCES:

https://www.well-haven.com/

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

