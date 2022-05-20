Talk of Alaska: Just Transition

Will Alaska always be an oil state, or is there a future in which energy development isn’t the end-all-be-all of our economy? What would a transition to that future look like? A group of community organizations from around the state are convening for the Just Transition Summit to explore sustainable concepts, and how we can build a more equitable economy.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Ruth Miller, Climate Justice Director, Native Movement
  • Pamela Miller, Executive Director, Alaska Community Action on Toxics
  • Jessica Girard, Executive Director, Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition

