Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 23, 2022

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Gov. Mike Dunleavy picks a running mate for this year’s election. Also, a structure fire spreads into nearby trees amid warm and windy weather in Anchorage. And a new community fridge could help address food insecurity in Anchorage.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Adelyn Baxter and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
and Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.