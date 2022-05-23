Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 23, 2022

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The Mountain View community fridge opened on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy picks a running mate for this year’s election. Also, a structure fire spreads into nearby trees amid warm and windy weather in Anchorage. And a new community fridge could help address food insecurity in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Adelyn Baxter and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
and Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

