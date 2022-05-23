Body of missing swimmer found in Skagway

Authorities search the waters around the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship for a missing person in Skagway on May 20, 2022. An eyewitness reported seeing someone sink into the water. (Mike Swasey/KHNS)

Alaska State Troopers say a man from Miami died in Skagway after going for a swim Friday afternoon in front of a docked cruise ship.

Troopers identified the man as 32-year-old William Anthony Rodriguez.

They said in an online report that Rodriguez reportedly jumped into the water near Skagway’s cruise ship dock.

“The individual began to struggle in the area along the bow and then sank in the water,” it said.

Authorities say an eyewitness saw the man sink near the bow of the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship. Multiple agencies began a search.

Divers recovered the body on Saturday.