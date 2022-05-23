Body of missing swimmer found in Skagway

By
Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau
-
a cruise ship docked by water
Authorities search the waters around the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship for a missing person in Skagway on May 20, 2022. An eyewitness reported seeing someone sink into the water. (Mike Swasey/KHNS)

Alaska State Troopers say a man from Miami died in Skagway after going for a swim Friday afternoon in front of a docked cruise ship.

Troopers identified the man as 32-year-old William Anthony Rodriguez.

They said in an online report that Rodriguez reportedly jumped into the water near Skagway’s cruise ship dock.

“The individual began to struggle in the area along the bow and then sank in the water,” it said.

Authorities say an eyewitness saw the man sink near the bow of the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship. Multiple agencies began a search.

Divers recovered the body on Saturday.

Previous articleDunleavy picks Alaska Corrections commissioner as running mate
Next articleAlaska News Nightly: Monday, May 23, 2022
Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau
Jeremy Hsieh is the deputy managing editor of the KTOO newsroom in Juneau. He’s a podcast fiend who’s worked in journalism since high school as a reporter, editor and television producer. He ran Gavel Alaska for 360 North from 2011 to 2016, and is big on experimenting with novel tools and mediums (including the occasional animated gif) to tell stories and demystify the news. Jeremy’s an East Coast transplant who moved to Juneau in 2008.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display