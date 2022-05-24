Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Many stores are limiting the number of baby formula containers each customer can buy. At a Fred Meyer in Anchorage, customers are limited to four. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state’s redistricting board must use a new map for this year’s elections. Also, Alaska parents and pediatricians face the nationwide shortage of baby formula. And a new program uses artificial intelligence to identify humpback whales.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Adelyn Baxter and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

and Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.