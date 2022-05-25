Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Activists hold anti-Pebble Mine posters at an EPA meeting in 2012. (Photo by Daysha Eaton)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The EPA proposes vetoing development of the Pebble Mine. As COVID case numbers rise, health officials urge older Alaskans to take extra precautions. And low Yukon River salmon runs could mean a season without subsistence salmon fishing.

Reports tonight from:

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Tash Kimmel and Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Kavitha George in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.