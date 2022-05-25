Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The EPA proposes vetoing development of the Pebble Mine. As COVID case numbers rise, health officials urge older Alaskans to take extra precautions. And low Yukon River salmon runs could mean a season without subsistence salmon fishing.
Reports tonight from:
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Tash Kimmel and Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
Kavitha George in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.