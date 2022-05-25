How Running Ultramarathons Saved Carol Seppilu’s Life | INDIE ALASKA

By
Valerie Kern
-

Carol Seppilu describes jogging with a tracheotomy as “trying to breathe through a straw while running.” She’s even dealt with her trach freezing shut while running in the frigid winter temperatures in Nome, Alaska where she lives. She’s learned to adapt to challenges like this since surviving a suicide attempt in 1999. Following years of reconstructive surgeries, she now uses her Siberian Yupik cultural values and her love for running long distances to keep herself mentally healthy. 

