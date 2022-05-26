Juneteenth Anchorage – Jun 19

The Juneteenth Citywide Celebration will be marked with a celebration, guest speaker, picnic and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future. Its growing popularity signifies a level of maturity and dignity in America long overdue. In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities and religions are joining hands to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today. Sensitized to the conditions and experiences of others, only then can we make significant and lasting improvements in our society.

WEBSITE: juneteenthanchorage.com

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Saturday, Jun 19th @ 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. AKST

WHERE: Northway Mall

Juneteenth Anchorage is being coordinated by Juneteenth Anchorage, an Alaskan non profit whose sole purpose to help celebrate Juneteenth citywide each year.