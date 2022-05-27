Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 27, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The new strain of bird flu is detected in a fox in the Aleutian Islands. Also, a bill awaiting Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s signature could help seafood processors grow. And high school students in Petersburg travel by helicopter to study a nearby glacier.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
and Katherine Rose in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.