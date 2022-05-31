Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Judy Eledge attends the special Anchorage Assembly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Controversy and complaints about the top library administrator in Anchorage. Also, honoring an Unangax soldier killed in World War II. And two beluga whales swim up the Kuskokwim River, all the way to Bethel.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.