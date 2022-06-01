Line One: Mental health resources in rural Alaska

Mental health challenges are on the rise for many Alaskans, and resources in rural Alaska remain difficult to access. Prentiss Pemberton speaks to John Solomon about his journey from a rock band and substance misuse to working for a tribal health organization in the Northwest Arctic borough and connecting communities with vital health services.

John Solomon, director of Behavioral Health for Maniilaq Association

