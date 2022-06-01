Line One: Mental health resources in rural Alaska

By
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Mental health challenges are on the rise for many Alaskans, and resources in rural Alaska remain difficult to access. Prentiss Pemberton speaks to John Solomon about his journey from a rock band and substance misuse to working for a tribal health organization in the Northwest Arctic borough and connecting communities with vital health services.

Listen:

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • John Solomon, director of Behavioral Health for Maniilaq Association

LINKS/RESOURCES:

Behavioral Health Resources — Maniilaq Association

