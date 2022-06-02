Diversifying the outdoors in Alaska: Jody Potts -Joseph

Paul Twardock | Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media |
Jody Potts-Joseph
Jody Potts-Joseph, Arctic Wild

Alaska Indigenous Peoples have been living, playing, and thriving in Alaska for thousands of years. However outdoor recreation and tourism are generally perceived as being primarily a white person’s game. Many people are trying to change that by encouraging, many times by example, people of color to venture outdoors. Jody Potts-Joseph is Han Gwich’in and grew up in Eagle Village. She is a dog musher, a wilderness guide, founded “Native Youth Outdoors,” and is a North Face Explorer Fund Council member all while living in rural Alaska. On this Outdoor Explorer, we talk with Jody about her life and efforts to diversify the outdoors. 

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Jody Potts-Joseph, founder of Native Youth Outdoors

LINKS:

Arctic Wild

Alaska Wilderness League

Data for Indigenous Justice

North Face Explorer Fund

Teton Gravity: Indigenous Outdoor Organizations

BROADCAST: Thursday, June 2nd, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, June 2nd, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Paul Twardock
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
