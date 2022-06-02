Diversifying the outdoors in Alaska: Jody Potts -Joseph

Alaska Indigenous Peoples have been living, playing, and thriving in Alaska for thousands of years. However outdoor recreation and tourism are generally perceived as being primarily a white person’s game. Many people are trying to change that by encouraging, many times by example, people of color to venture outdoors. Jody Potts-Joseph is Han Gwich’in and grew up in Eagle Village. She is a dog musher, a wilderness guide, founded “Native Youth Outdoors,” and is a North Face Explorer Fund Council member all while living in rural Alaska. On this Outdoor Explorer, we talk with Jody about her life and efforts to diversify the outdoors.