Line One: State program provides work experience for Alaska youth with disabilities

Work experience while in high school is one of the top predictors of employment success after high school for youth experiencing disabilities. The Division of Vocational Rehabilitation has a robust summer work program helping 200 disabled youths across 17 sites in Alaska. Advocates say this resource is great for youth, their parents and for Alaska employers.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Jim Kreatschman, Youth Transition Program Coordinator, Alaska Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR)
- Sierra Jimenez, Assistant Director, Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL)
- Zuly Pitre, Counselor, Lower Kuskokwim School District
LINKS/RESOURCES:
- https://labor.alaska.gov/dvr/transition.htm
- https://labor.alaska.gov/dvr/transition/2022-summer-programs.html
