Special Talk of Alaska: Live in Juneau for Celebration 2022

Participants in Celebration 2014’s grand entrance walk through downtown Juneau. (Photo by Heather Bryant/KTOO)

Indigenous groups gather every other year in Juneau for Celebration, arriving by plane, ferry and dugout canoe. It’s a chance for Tlingit, Haida, Tsimshian and others to dance and share their cultures. Due to the pandemic, this year’s Celebration is the first held in-person since 2018. Celebration planners and culture bearers share the significance of coming together once again on a special Juneau edition of Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Rosita Worl, President, Sealaska Heritage Institute

X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Associate Professor of Alaska Native Languages, University of Alaska Southeast

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.