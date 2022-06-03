Special Talk of Alaska: Live in Juneau for Celebration 2022

Indigenous groups gather every other year in Juneau for Celebration, arriving by plane, ferry and dugout canoe. It’s a chance for Tlingit, Haida, Tsimshian and others to dance and share their cultures. Due to the pandemic, this year’s Celebration is the first held in-person since 2018. Celebration planners and culture bearers share the significance of coming together once again on a special Juneau edition of Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Rosita Worl, President, Sealaska Heritage Institute
- X̱’unei Lance Twitchell, Associate Professor of Alaska Native Languages, University of Alaska Southeast
