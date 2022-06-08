State of Art: Boundary-pushing ensemble brings their brand of chamber music to Anchorage

Wild Shore New Music is a New-York based chamber music collective that features Alaska-raised musicians with a focus on the relationship between art and our environment.

For their eighth season in Alaska, the group is performing the music of featured composer Joseph C. Phillips Jr., who brings a diverse background of musical influences to the table.

Wild Shore New Music is performing in Kenai, Homer and Anchorage this week. Their Anchorage program is on Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the UAA Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building and is free.

In this program we’re joined by Wild Shore featured composer Phillips with founders and ensemble musicians Katie Cox and Andie Tanning. We discuss what the group has been up to since arriving in Alaska, Phillips’ music selections and what comes next.

NOTE: It’s mentioned in the interview that the Kenai and Homer performances are at 7:30, but they are at 7 p.m.

LINKS:

Wild Shore New Music WEBSITE

Joseph C. Phillips Jr. WEBSITE

Listen to the Homer performance on 6/10 at 7:00 p.m. live on KBBI or stream HERE









