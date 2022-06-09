Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 9, 2022

A Bethel Fire Department fire truck. (Christine Trudeau/KYUK)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Residents of St. Mary’s prepare to evacuate as a tundra fire continues to burn. Also, the state prepares to distribute COVID vaccines for young children. And inflation drives up grocery bills in rural Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Laura Philion in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

and Tash Kimmell in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.