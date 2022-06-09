Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Residents of St. Mary’s prepare to evacuate as a tundra fire continues to burn. Also, the state prepares to distribute COVID vaccines for young children. And inflation drives up grocery bills in rural Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Laura Philion in Anchorage
Olivia Ebertz and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
and Tash Kimmell in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.