Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 10, 2022

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Residents evacuate as a tundra fire continues to spread near St. Mary’s. Also, tenants in Anchorage face rising rent costs. And the regional director for the federal health department says things here are just different.

Reports tonight from:

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Miriam Trujillo in Nome

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.