Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 13, 2022

Chase Tai flies a kite outside his home in St. Mary’s during a historically massive wildfire on June 11, 2022. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Dozens of wildfires burn in Western Alaska, sending smoke across the state. Also, lodge owners fight a proposed hundred-mile road to an area with mining potential. And Alaskans have lost millions of dollars to online scammers this year.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early, Lex Treinen and Laura Philion in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

and Robyne in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.