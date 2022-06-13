Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 13, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Dozens of wildfires burn in Western Alaska, sending smoke across the state. Also, lodge owners fight a proposed hundred-mile road to an area with mining potential. And Alaskans have lost millions of dollars to online scammers this year.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early, Lex Treinen and Laura Philion in Anchorage
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Claire Stremple in Juneau
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Robyne in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.