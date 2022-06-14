Talk of Alaska: School security and addressing threats of violence

Secure vestibules require visitors to go through multiple locked doors and walk through the front office before entering the rest of the school. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

School security is on every parent and educator’s mind right now. The disturbing trend of gun violence in schools continues to force school districts to look for ways to protect students and staff, and to prepare for the worst case scenario. Anchorage School District administrators and security experts discuss coordination and resources for keeping schools safe.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Ashley Lally, director of security and emergency preparedness, Anchorage School District

Rob Holland, senior director of maintenance and operations, Anchorage School District

Tom Koloski, State of Alaska Protective Security Advisor, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

