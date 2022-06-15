Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Scientists draw a direct link between climate change and the state’s largest wildfire. Also, people leaving the state’s largest homeless shelter have few places to go next. And sportfisheries in Cook Inlet close as king salmon populations suffer.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Claire Stremple in Juneau
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Sabine Poux in Kenai
and Katherine Rose in Sitka
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.