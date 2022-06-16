Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Ballot rejections in the special election are most frequent in rural Alaska. Also, evacuees in Bethel prepare to return to St. Mary’s after the fire. And the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School Board approves a policy that prevents transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Lex Treinen and Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
and Sabine Poux in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.