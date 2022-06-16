Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 16, 2022

The U.S. House primary special election was primarily conducted by mail, however voters could also cast their ballot in person at more than 100 sites across the state. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ballot rejections in the special election are most frequent in rural Alaska. Also, evacuees in Bethel prepare to return to St. Mary’s after the fire. And the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School Board approves a policy that prevents transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Lex Treinen and Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.