Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 17, 2022

Residents of Mountain Village and St.Mary’s check-in for their flight home after temporarily relocating to Bethel for a week due to large tundra fires. June 16, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fire crews in the Interior are on standby as the weather forecast calls for thunderstorms. Also, St. Mary’s residents are staying cautious as the threat of the fire decreases. And high gas prices aren’t stopping RV-ers from visiting Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Lex Treinen in Bethel

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.