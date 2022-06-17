Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 17, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Fire crews in the Interior are on standby as the weather forecast calls for thunderstorms. Also, St. Mary’s residents are staying cautious as the threat of the fire decreases. And high gas prices aren’t stopping RV-ers from visiting Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Lex Treinen in Bethel
Claire Stremple in Juneau
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.