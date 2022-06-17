Line One: Accessibility and dimensions of elderly support

Alaska’s elderly population is growing at a rapid rate while facing a range of challenges that can be distressing, and physically impairing. While the most common ailments faced are heart disease and Alzheimer’s & dementia, these are followed closely by depression, which often goes undiagnosed. How can we better assist our elders with the range of physical and emotional changes they are facing?

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

Ken Youngberg, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Ade Akindipe, Founder & CEO, Akins Mobile Health

