Line One: Accessibility and dimensions of elderly support

Alaska’s elderly population is growing at a rapid rate while facing a range of challenges that can be distressing, and physically impairing. While the most common ailments faced are heart disease and Alzheimer’s & dementia, these are followed closely by depression, which often goes undiagnosed. How can we better assist our elders with the range of physical and emotional changes they are facing?
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Ken Youngberg, Licensed Clinical Social Worker
Ade Akindipe, Founder & CEO, Akins Mobile Health
