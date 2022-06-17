Line One: Accessibility and dimensions of elderly support

By
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Alaska’s elderly population is growing at a rapid rate while facing a range of challenges that can be distressing, and physically impairing. While the most common ailments faced are heart disease and Alzheimer’s & dementia, these are followed closely by depression, which often goes undiagnosed. How can we better assist our elders with the range of physical and emotional changes they are facing? 

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

  • Ken Youngberg, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Ade Akindipe, Founder & CEO, Akins Mobile Health

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Previous articlePeltola keeps 4th place in latest US House ballot count
Next articleTop facilitators end involvement with Anchorage mayor and Assembly on homelessness
Adelyn Baxter, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Adelyn Baxter is Alaska Public Media's program producer. Reach her at abaxter@alaskapublic.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display