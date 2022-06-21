Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 20, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
two people smile and wave in dresses
Guest reader Luna, left, acts out a line from the book “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish” alongside Amie Toepfer, the Ketchikan Public Library’s head of children’s services, on June 17, 2022. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A federal fisheries council declines action on salmon bycatch. And after weeks of heated debate, a drag queen leads story time at the Ketchikan library.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

