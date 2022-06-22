Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Republican Tara Sweeney says her campaign will not sue over elections officials’ decision that she cannot advance to the special U.S. House election. Also, firefighters, aircraft and other resources are heading north to Alaska’s wildfires. And after three years without service, Alaskans board a ferry to British Columbia.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen and Laura Philion in Anchorage
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
and Sabine Poux in Kenai
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.