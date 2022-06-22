Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

The Matanuska waits at Ketchikan’s state ferry terminal on June 20, 2022, the day of the Alaska Marine Highway System’s first voyage to Prince Rupert, B.C. since 2019. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Republican Tara Sweeney says her campaign will not sue over elections officials’ decision that she cannot advance to the special U.S. House election. Also, firefighters, aircraft and other resources are heading north to Alaska’s wildfires. And after three years without service, Alaskans board a ferry to British Columbia.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Lex Treinen and Laura Philion in Anchorage

Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks

Eric Stone and Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.