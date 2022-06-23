Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 23, 2022

From left, Jonathan McKee, Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Matt Pistay pose for a photo aboard their 44-foot sailboat Dark Start after winning the 2022 Race to Alaska under the name Team Pure and Wild. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the bipartisan gun bill does not take Second Amendment rights away from responsible gun owners. Also, Anchorage’s ombudsman is reviewing complaints about a t-shirt the city’s HR director wore at a meeting. And a district court judge rules that Cook Inlet drift fishermen can fish the inlet’s federal waters.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Robyne in Fairbanks

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.