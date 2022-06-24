Will this Alaskan be the first U.S. Olympic breakdancer in 2024? | INDIE ALASKA

Bri “Snap1” Pritchard is a b-girl from Anchorage who has competed and won breaking competitions across the country. She dances with the crews, Flooristas and Elements of Rhythm, but she hopes to make it on the national team and represent Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She’s doing all of this while balancing her career with the Alaska Army National Guard.

Produced by Jeff Chen, Matt Faubion, and Shayne Nuesca

Music by APM, Universal Production Music, and Matt Faubion

