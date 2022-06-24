Will this Alaskan be the first U.S. Olympic breakdancer in 2024? | INDIE ALASKA

By
Valerie Kern
-

Bri “Snap1” Pritchard is a b-girl from Anchorage who has competed and won breaking competitions across the country. She dances with the crews, Flooristas and Elements of Rhythm, but she hopes to make it on the national team and represent Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She’s doing all of this while balancing her career with the Alaska Army National Guard.

Produced by Jeff Chen, Matt Faubion, and Shayne Nuesca
Music by APM, Universal Production Music, and Matt Faubion

Related: Alaska’s only b-girl claims her spot on the world stage

Valerie Kern
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV/Radio Broadcast Journalist where she got the opportunity to travel around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, and Australia reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, skiing, backpacking, learning piano, yoga, and trying new foods.

