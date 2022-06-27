Line One: Psychiatric medication

Many people struggling with mental health issues may want to consider psychiatric medication, but don’t know where to start. The number of options and side effects can be intimidating, but with professional guidance medication-assisted treatment can offer relief to those who are struggling.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
Dr. Richard Holt, psychiatrist, Juneau Behavioral Health
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
