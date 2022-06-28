Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Vanessa Bainter sets up her tent at Centennial Campground. Parks and Rec staff transporting her belongings from an illegal camp. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Victims rights advocates are concerned after a man accused in a stabbing was found incompetent to stand trial. Also, community leaders respond after Anchorage opens a public campground to homeless residents. And restaurant owners struggle to hire workers during a busy summer season.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Laura Philion in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

and Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.