Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
An envelope with a division of elections address is placed in a mailbox
A voter mails an absentee ballot in Oct. 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Why so many ballots from rural Alaska were rejected in the special primary election. Also, Democratic House candidate Mary Peltola has a reputation for being nice. And state health officials tell parents it’s important to get young kids vaccinated.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Liz Ruskin and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
and Michel Proulx in the Yukon

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

