Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 1, 2022

Areas labeled in red will be under an emergency burn closure starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday. The Municipality of Anchorage already had burn restrictions in place, including prohibiting open fires. (Alaska Department of Natural Resources)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fire danger heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend prompts emergency burn bans. A ruling on states’ powers to prosecute on tribal land is among recent, major Supreme Court decisions. And a traditional Filipino folk dance makes a comeback in Juneau.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Katherine Rose in Sitka

and Jennifer Pemberton

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.