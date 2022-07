Cruise ship that hit iceberg arrives in Seattle for repairs

Las Vegas resident Benjamin Talbott poses with his phone at the home of a relative in Renton, Wash., on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Talbott and his family were on the Norwegian Sun when the ship struck an iceberg, forcing it to return to dock for repairs in Seattle. Talbott recorded the collision on his phone and his video garnered millions of views. (Manuel Valdes/AP)

A cruise ship that struck an iceberg in Alaska has docked in Seattle for repairs.

The Norwegian Sun arrived in Seattle on Thursday. It hit part of an iceberg on Saturday near Hubbard Glacier in Alaska.

The ship was turned around to Juneau, where it underwent inspection. It was cleared to travel at lower speeds to Seattle by authorities.

A Nevada family who was onboard says the impact sounded like a loud door being slammed.

Benjamin Talbott was hanging out with family when his brother, Anthony Romo, noticed something in the water and told him to take out his phone. Talbott recorded as the cruise ship struck the big chunk of iceberg.

“Then all sudden, boom, the whole ship shakes. And I’m like, ‘Well, what’s going on?’ And then I had to start recording and I looked at the front of the ship and all I see is this … iceberg just turning over and coming down. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, we hit an iceberg,’” he said.