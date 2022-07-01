Talk of Alaska: Food security for urban and rural Alaskans amid rising prices and fewer fish

Items inside the Mountain View community fridge include canned goods and produce as well as menstrual pads and baby formula. (Wesley Early/Alaska POublic Media)

High prices at the gas pump and the grocery store are putting pressure on Alaskans just as federal COVID relief programs are coming to an end. In rural communities, reduced subsistence opportunities make it harder and more expensive to harvest local food. How are community, tribal and state advocates trying to fill the gaps?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Ziona Brownlow, Founder and Development Coordinator, Food for Thought Alaska

Cara Durr, Chief of Advocacy and Public Policy, Food Bank of Alaska

Brooke Wright, Chair, Yukon River Intertribal Fish Commission

