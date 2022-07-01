Talk of Alaska: Food security for urban and rural Alaskans amid rising prices and fewer fish

High prices at the gas pump and the grocery store are putting pressure on Alaskans just as federal COVID relief programs are coming to an end. In rural communities, reduced subsistence opportunities make it harder and more expensive to harvest local food. How are community, tribal and state advocates trying to fill the gaps?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
Ziona Brownlow, Founder and Development Coordinator, Food for Thought Alaska
Cara Durr, Chief of Advocacy and Public Policy, Food Bank of Alaska
Brooke Wright, Chair, Yukon River Intertribal Fish Commission
