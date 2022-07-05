Alaska Democratic Party director faces DUI charge after traffic stop

The executive director of the Alaska Democratic Party faces charges including driving under the influence and refusing a chemical test after a weekend traffic stop near Soldotna.

Lindsay Kavanaugh of Anchorage was stopped for “moving violations” south of Soldotna early Saturday and found to be “impaired by alcoholic beverages,” Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.

The statement said Kavanaugh refused a breath test following her arrest. While at a troopers post, the statement said she unplugged troopers’ equipment. The statement did not specify what the equipment was. Kavanaugh also faces a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief.

The charges, listed on an online court records system, are misdemeanors.

A message seeking comment was left for an attorney for Kavanaugh.

Alaska Democratic Party Chair Mike Wenstrup, in a statement, said he was “disappointed that my friend and colleague may have exercised poor judgment while on personal leave and jeopardized the safety of herself and others.”

Wenstrup said Kavanaugh’s performance as executive director “to date has been exemplary. I remain confident in her ability to perform her responsibilities as she continues to move the Alaska Democratic Party forward.”

Kavanaugh has been in the role for nearly three years.

[Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]