Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Anchorage residents head to goose lake to cool off on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (Alaska Public Media/Matt Faubion)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Wildland firefighting efforts ramp up as Alaska approaches 2.4 million acres burned this summer. Also, how the state saw some of its driest June weather on record. And Alaska Public Media embarks on an effort to engage on elections.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Lex Treinen, Liz Ruskin, and Lori Townsend in Anchorage

and Angela Denning in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.