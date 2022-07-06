Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The Pilot Station sonar site has two counting stations on the banks of the lower Yukon River. (ADFG photo)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Subsistence chinook and chum salmon fishing at the Yukon River will likely stay closed through the end of the season. Also, thunderstorms and dry weather keep Alaska’s fire season raging. And the future of oil and gas leases in Cook Inlet.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Claire Stremple in Juneau

and Katherine Rose in Sitka

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.