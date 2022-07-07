Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Fire burns the Pebble Mine project’s supply camp and, in the Interior, prompts evacuations. Also, what to know about ranked choice voting ahead of the special election. And how a bird rehab center in Anchorage is dealing with bird flu.
Reports tonight from:
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Katherine Moncure in Dillingham
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Sabine Poux in Soldotna
and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.