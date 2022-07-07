Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Bird TLC veterinarian Dr. Karen Higgs opens a bird flu testing kit in the center’s garage. Staff set up a tent away from other birds where they can examine those with bird flu symptoms. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fire burns the Pebble Mine project’s supply camp and, in the Interior, prompts evacuations. Also, what to know about ranked choice voting ahead of the special election. And how a bird rehab center in Anchorage is dealing with bird flu.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Katherine Moncure in Dillingham

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Sabine Poux in Soldotna

and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.