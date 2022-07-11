Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 11, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Former President Trump visits Anchorage and denounces Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Alaskans throughout the state march in support of reproductive rights. And more thunderstorms hit the Interior as fire danger persists.
Reports tonight from:
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Hope McKenney in Homer
Raegan Miller in Ketchikan
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
and Brian Venua in Dillingham
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.