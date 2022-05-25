Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

Liz Ruskin is the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Alaska Public Media. She reports from the U.S. Capitol and from Anchorage.
Bright red salmon with green heads swim in shallow waters with small mountain in background.

EPA proposes to veto Pebble Mine to protect salmon-rich Bristol Bay

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
It's the step Bristol Bay fishermen and tribes have for years begged the agency to take.
a woman in a suit poses for a photo

Dunleavy picks Alaska Corrections commissioner as running mate

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
Former legislator Nancy Dahlstrom resigned from the corrections post Monday as her candidacy was announced.
A persons arm is seen holding a salmon

Feds sue state over salmon fishing rules on the Kuskokwim

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
The lawsuit says the state must limit subsistence fishing on the Kuskokwim River to rural residents in times of scarcity.
ballot and pen

Split: Alaska liberals fear a shutout in 48-way race for US House

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
There’s an angst gnawing at Alaska’s liberals. They fear a split will put four conservatives on the ballot.
Mat-Su Democrat files to challenge Murkowski

Mat-Su Democrat files to challenge Murkowski
Pat Chesbro enters a race that already has two candidates running multi-million campaigns.
two people pose with a cardboard cutout of a politician

Murkowski helps block a bill to protect abortion rights, drawing scorn from Democrats

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the bill goes too far.
A man installs an antenna receiver inside.

Native organizations win $35M grant to bring broadband home

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
Unlike traditional infrastructure projects, the grant is aimed at equipping homes and rural health facilities with the devices needed to take advantage of broadband.
Alaska Democrats lash out at US House candidate Al Gross — the same candidate they endorsed in 2020

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
They're calling him a "proven loser" after Gross suggested he might caucus with GOP.
Why some anti-abortion Alaskans say this is the year to vote yes on a constitutional convention

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
A convention would allow changes to the state Constitution. But people on both side of the abortion issue think it's a bad idea.
Is Revak on the naughty list? In Alaska’s US House race, a campaign goes negative on Santa

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
How to stand out in a crowded race? Attack Santa.
Murkowski says if draft opinion holds, it undermines her confidence in Supreme Court

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
Sen. Murkowski says if a majority of justices vote to overturn Roe v. Wade it shakes her confidence in the court.
Rep. Young’s Washington office, key to his brand, still stands. For now.

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
The bear, the guns, the heads — they aided his reputation for fierceness. Or, as some saw it, bullying.
iceberg in a lake

Dunleavy gets after feds to recognize Alaska’s ownership of submerged lands

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
Gov. Dunleavy takes the federal government to court to assert state ownership of land under waters flowing through federal land.
Biden closes half of NPR-A acreage to oil drilling

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
The Bureau of Land Management announced that it's ditching a Trump administration plan for the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and instead will revert to managing the area according to a 2013 plan crafted by the Obama administration.
White man in blue blazer

Alaska Republican Party endorses Nick Begich III for US House

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
It’s the party’s first official endorsement in the crowded race.
In a meeting room, a man at a lectern talks

Sullivan strikes partisan tone while talking up bipartisanship to Alaska Legislature

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan told legislators he was trying to take a different approach than he did in his speech last year, when he bashed President Biden for what he considers an anti-Alaska agenda.
A man stands in the middle of a street.

Nick Begich is running a million-dollar campaign for Alaska’s US House seat, most of it from his own pocket

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
Disclosure forms show Begich made more than $1 million last year from his stake in a software firm and an Anchorage publisher.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski poses for a photo outside the Division of Election office in Anchorage

Murkowski campaign raised $1.5M so far this year

Murkowski campaign raised $1.5M so far this year
This brings her total campaign receipts for the 2022 race to nearly $6 million.
man in blue suit

Congressman Young’s wife endorses Revak. It’s who her husband wanted, she says.

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
The video endorsement takes aim at Nick Begich, who launched barbs at Young starting last year.
a person wearing camo, jeans, and an American flag shirt holds a firearm near a door and another firearm is visible above him

They voted for her once, but even among these Trump fans in the Mat-Su, Palin’s star has dimmed

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media -
Even on home turf, Palin doesn't have a lock on the conservative vote.
