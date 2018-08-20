11:25 p.m. – Wesley Early

With all 17 precincts in for Senate District O, incumbent Senator and Majority Leader Peter Micciche is down 13 votes to Ronald Gillham. In House District 15’s Republican primary, Gabrielle LeDoux has a small six-vote lead over her challenger Aaron Weaver, with four of five precincts in.

11:11 p.m. – Zachariah Hughes

Dunleavy accepting presumptive nomination as GOP candidate for governor. “This is a Republican state. We need to take it back for Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/KEQfVCfLcG — Zachariah Hughes (@ZachHughesAK) August 22, 2018

11:06 p.m. – Wesley Early

Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche is still trailing his opponent Ronald Gillham by 29 votes with 94 percent of Senate district O’s precincts in. Additionally, incumbent District 25 representative Charisse Millett is trailing her Republican Primary opponent Josh Revak, albeit by a larger margin of 166 votes.

10:51 p.m. – Wesley Early

The Associated Press has called the Alaska Democratic U.S. House primary, declaring Alyse Galvin the winner. According to the Associated Press, Galvin is the first independent candidate to represent the party in the nomination for U.S. House.

10:43 p.m. – Wesley Early

The Associated Press has called the Republican primary, declaring Mike Dunleavy the winner. Kevin Meyer and Alyse Galvin are still maintaining their respective leads.

10:38 p.m. – Wesley Early

There’s currently a six-vote difference between House District 15 incumbent Gabrielle LeDoux and her challenger, Aaron Weaver. LeDoux has the slim lead in the Republican primary.

Holy smokes this race just tightened up. #AKleg pic.twitter.com/wwek3TiE0T

— Nat Herz (@Nat_Herz) August 22, 2018

10:31 p.m. – Wesley Early

In the Republican race for lieutenant governor, Kevin Meyer is still maintaining his lead with just under 36 percent of the vote. Edie Grunwald is his closest challenger with 26 percent. About two-thirds of precincts are reporting.

10:29 p.m. – Nathaniel Herz

There are 50 state House and Senate seats open in the Alaska state Legislature. And the focus is zeroing in on Republican primary races in four districts. Those four are likely to determine who controls the House next year.

Each of those races has a conservative GOP candidate running against a more moderate Republican. For the past two years, three centrist Republicans have teamed with two independents and 17 Democrats to form the majority that runs the state House.

Tonight’s results will help decide whether that mostly-Democratic majority will stick. Jason Grenn is an independent Senate majority from Anchorage.

“In the House the last two years, we’ve had almost the slimmest majority you can have,” Grenn said. “You know, 22 to 18. So, every seat counts moving forward.”

Outside groups backed largely by labor unions have spent more than $100,000 backing the four centrist Republican candidates. The mainstream GOP candidates have benefited from more than $50,000 in outside spending. Most of that money traces back to a Republican political group based in Washington, D.C.

10:19 p.m. – Wesley Early and Andrew Kitchenman

With about half of the state’s precincts reporting in, Alyse Galvin has increased her lead in the U.S. Representative primary to just under 55 percent. Dimitri Shein is sitting at just under 23 percent. In the Republican primary for governor, Mike Dunleavy’s lead has held steady all night, with 60 percent to Mead Treadwell’s 33 percent.

10:14 p.m. – Andrew Kitchenman

With 76 percent of the district precincts reporting in Senate District O, representing North Kenai, Kenai and Soldotna, Ronald Gillham has taken the lead over Senate Majority leader Peter Micciche, 1707 to 1679.

10:11 p.m. – Wesley Early

In a fairly competitive race for House District 20 in Downtown Anchorage, William Fields has just under 50 percent of the vote. Cliff Groh is just under 33 percent while Elias Rojas is at just under 16 percent. 67 percent of those precincts are reporting in.

10:07 p.m. – KTNA

With 63 percent of precincts reporting in Senate District E, Sen. Mike Shower’s lead over Randall Kowalke has expanded. Currently stands at 67 percent to 33 percent.

9:59 p.m. – Andrew Kitchenman

Alaska Senate Majority leader Peter Micciche has a single vote lead with 65 percent of the precincts reporting in his districts, over Ronald Gillham.

9:56 p.m. – Andrew Kitchenman and Wesley Early

With 33 percent of the precincts in, Mike Dunleavy is holding a lead in the Republican primary for governor. His closest opponent, Mead Treadwell is sitting at 33 percent. Conversely, Alyse Galvin is still holding a lead with just under 52 percent of the vote in the U.S. House Democratic primary race. Dimitri Shein is still floating between 23 percent and 24 percent.

9:50 p.m. – KTNA

With 3 of 11 precincts reporting, the House District 10 Democratic primary is nearly a dead heat with 100 votes to 98.

9:45 p.m. – Wesley Early

U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin is holding the lead with almost 53% lead in the Democratic primary. Her closest opponent, Dimitri Shein is at 23%. Carol Hafner, noted for having never been to the state, is sitting at 16%.

9:36 p.m. – Wesley Early

In the hotly contested Senate G, representation Eagle River. Lora Reinbold is holding a nearly 59% to her opponent Dan Saddler as early votes come in. https://t.co/74FjZrKddb

— Wesley Early (@wesley_early) August 22, 2018

9: 25 p.m. – Andrew Kitchenman and Wesley Early

With 16 percent of precincts reporting in, Mike Dunleavy has nearly 61 percent of the vote in the Republican primary for governor. Kevin Meyer has the lead in the Republican race for lieutenant governor. Alyse Galvin has the lead in the Democratic primary for U.S. House.

8 p.m. – Wesley Early

Polls are now closed statewide.