Man with gun forces evacuation at Alaska Dispatch News

Employees from the Alaska Dispatch News evacuated the newspaper’s building Thursday morning, Dec. 15 after receiving information about a potential threat.

Jennifer Castro, Communications Director for the Anchorage Police Department, said a man was taken into police custody at the ADN’s mid-town office where he was making “odd statements” and appeared “disgruntled.”

The man is known to police, and there were concerns over his mental health. Castro said the unnamed man had a holstered gun and is being questioned by police.

APD said it’s not clear if a crime was committed and it is not aware of any direct threats the man made against the paper.

Police received a call at 9:40 a.m. from an office building on the east side of town about a man creating a “verbal disturbance” that prompted concern among employees.

Employees have since returned to work.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.