Alaska Native Corporations in the World Economy

By -
Map of Alaska Native Corporations.

On the next Addressing Alaskans we’ll hear from a panel discussion on Alaskan Native Corporations and their affect on the word Economy. This panel featured the CEOs of several companies speaking about what their companies are doing for the economies of Alaska, the United States and the world.

GUESTS: 

  • Jason Metrokin, President & CEO of Bristol Bay Native Corporation
  • Gail Anagick Schubert, President & CEO of Bering Straits Native Corporation

MODERATOR:

  • Dr. Maria Williams, Director of the Alaska Native Studies program at UAA

HOST: Alaska World Affairs Council

LINKS:

RECORDED: Friday, November 04, 2016 at the Hilton Hotel.

ALASKA WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL ARCHIVE

SHARE
Previous article34 homicides and no clear solution in Anchorage
Next articleFill this stage with Alaska musicians
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the FM Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR