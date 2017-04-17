Small aircraft crashes near Mile 90 of Parks Highway

Saturday afternoon, a Cessna 182 crashed near Mile 90 of the Parks Highway.

Emergency crews responded around 4:00 p.m. to a crashed aircraft, including Alaska State Troopers and personnel from multiple EMS divisions in the Upper Valley.

The crashed aircraft is registered to Robert Hill of Naknek, Alaska, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, but there is no confirmation at this time of who was piloting the aircraft.

The pilot was transported from the scene of the crash to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center by ambulance, and was reportedly conscious at the time he was taken from the scene. The Alaska State Troopers have identified the pilot as 51-year-old Ronald Scott Hernandez of King Salmon. Troopers say Hernandez suffered minor injuries.

Matanuska Electric Association confirmed that the crash caused a power loss to about 2,600 customers. Matanuska Electric Association was able to re-route electricity for about 1,500 of its members within two hours. Final repairs were completed early on Sunday morning.