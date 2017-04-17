Troopers: Seward Highway reopens as gunman captured

A man who fired shots near Girdwood and apparently fled the area prompted Alaska State Troopers to close the Seward Highway from Girdwood to south of Portage on Monday morning.

The closure occurred before 9 a.m. and ended a little before 11 a.m.

The man had “fired off shots,” a trooper statement said.

Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters said she did not know yet whether the man had shot at someone or something.

“No injuries have been reported,” a subsequent trooper statement said.

The highway had been closed at Girdwood for the highway’s southbound lanes and at Mile 75 for the northbound lanes near the “Welcome to the Kenai Peninsula” sign.

Less than two weeks ago, troopers closed the Seward Highway at Beluga Point, closer to Anchorage, for 12 hours due to a man who had fired shots and was later found dead.

This story will be updated.