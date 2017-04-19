F-22s intercept Russian bombers outside Alaska…again

For the second time in two days, Russian long-range bombers flew past the coast of Alaska. It’s a surprising development that comes after nearly two years without any similar incidents. But military officials in Alaska say it isn’t cause for alarm.

On Monday afternoon, F-22 fighter jets were sent from Anchorage to intercept a pair of Russian bombers about a hundred miles southwest of Kodiak Island. Then, according to Captain Anastacia Schmidt [AN-uh-STAY-shuh SHMIT] with NORAD’s Alaskan region, during late afternoon Tuesday, the Air Force spotted two bombers elsewhere. “At no time were they within our airspace, they were completely within international law, and they were within international airspace at all times.”

The Air Force says there’s no clear way to know if it was the same two Russian planes as the previous day. The pair was spotted moving off the coast of Western Alaska, but Schmitt couldn’t comment more specifically on where. And unlike the Monday response, on Tuesday the Air Force didn’t launch any jets to intercept the foreign air craft.

Schmitt said, “Different circumstances warrant different responses. I can’t really get into specifics about each of those potential responses. However, not launching F-22s, not doing an intercept was deemed the most appropriate response in this situation.”

Prior to this week, no Russian military planes had been intercepted since July 4th of 2015. But military officials in Alaska say this is within the realm of normal for Russian and American military aviation near the shared boarder.

“Each year it’ll kind of ebb and flow. So we’ve seen years where there have been 0 of these types of incidents, and we’ve seen years where there are about 15. So it really just depends. So this is not dissimilar from what we’ve seen in the past.”

The incidents come at a time of worsening relations between the U.S. and Russia.