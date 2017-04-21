The Arab fall and Egyptian politics

This week we’re learning more about politics and regional issues in Egypt. Eric Trager, the author of Arab Fall: How the Muslim Brotherhood Won and Lost Egypt in 891 Daysis the Esther K. Wagner Fellow at The Washington Institute. He is an expert on Egyptian politics and the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. He was in Egypt during the 2011 anti-Mubarak revolts and returns frequently to conduct firsthand interviews with leaders in Egypt’s government, military, political parties, media, and civil society.

Arab Fall: How the Muslim Brotherhood Won and Lost Egypt in 891 Days (Georgetown University Press, 2016) which chronicles the precipitous rise to power of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, culminating in the election of President Mohamed Morsi in 2012, and its sudden demise just a year later. The book also assesses the current state of Egyptian politics and the prospects for a reemergence of the Brotherhood.

 

  • Dr. Eric Trager – served as an adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where his doctoral research focused on Egyptian opposition parties. From 2006-2007, he lived in Egypt as an Islamic Civilizations Fulbright fellow, where he studied at the American University in Cairo and received his M.A. in Arabic studies with a concentration in Islamic studies. He served as a research assistant at The Washington Institute from 2005 to 2006 upon graduation from Harvard University with a degree in government and language citations in Arabic and Hebrew.

  • Deborah Smith, Chair of the Board of Directors of Alaska World Affairs Council
  • Alex Wong, Hotel Captain Cook Investment Company

RECORDED: Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Hilton Hotel.

ALASKA WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL ARCHIVE

