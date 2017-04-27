Pollen and mold season upon Alaskans

Allergy and asthma sufferers beware, the pollen and mold season is upon us. There are only two spore collection sites in the state, Fairbanks and Anchorage, and the instruments were activated this week. The University of Alaska and the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center run the monitoring program.

Stacy Cooper is a health assessor at the environmental health program for the state health department. She told Alaska Public Media’s Lori Townsend, spore traps capture pollen and mold for 24 hours and deposit it on a slide.

