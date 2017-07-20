Anchorage park receives $750,000 DOI grant

A new park in Anchorage has received $750,000. The federal grant is part of a nationwide program to enhance parks and recreation facilities in under-served communities.

Muldoon Town Square Park is being developed on the site of a former nursery, where Debarr and Muldoon Road meet. Anchorage Park Superintendant Josh Durand said construction of the park has been underway since last fall.

“We’ve been working on phase one which is a parking lot, plaza, picnic shelter, playgrounds, farmers market space for community events,” Durand said. “And now we’re transitioning into phase two.”

Durand said they plan to use the grant to connect different areas of the park and begin the second phase of development. Plans for phase two include a community garden, a biking pump track, an orchard and a rock climbing boulder.

In 2015, the Anchorage Assembly voted to dedicate the site as parkland. According to the park’s 20-year master plan, phase two is expected to be completed over the next three years.

The grant for the park was awarded by the U.S. Department of Interior and requires a 50 percent match from the municipality.